Harriet Dart excited to be playing tennis again | Tennis News





Harriet Dart leads the line-up on the National Tennis Centre

Harriet Dart is excited to be playing tennis again as she leads the line-up on the newly-created Progress Tour Women’s Championships subsequent month.

The British No three leads the line-up on the newly-created Progress Tour Women’s Championships subsequent month.

The occasion, to be performed on the National Tennis Centre from July 14-18, is the most recent addition to the calendar supported by the Lawn Tennis Association LTA) which supplies skilled British gamers the prospect to compete earlier than the principle excursions restart in August.

Dart has been craving aggressive tennis

Naomi Broady, Samantha Murray and 17-year-old Emma Raducanu are additionally anticipated to play, however prime British stars Johanna Konta and Heather Watson are usually not due to be concerned presently.

Dart mentioned: “I’m so excited to compete again.

“It’s great that the Progress Tour Women’s Championships is giving the British women a chance to play matches and restart our careers in a way which is going to be safe for us and everyone involved.”

It is the seventh occasion on the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton over a six-week interval, together with the Battle of the Brits on June 23 – an occasion hosted by Jamie Murray that may see his brother Andy, Kyle Edmund and Dan Evans all compete.

Don’t neglect to observe us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports – on the go! Available to obtain now on – iPhone & iPad and Android