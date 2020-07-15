Harper vs Jonas: Mikaela Mayer emerges as a threat to world title with 13th consecutive victory | Boxing News





Mayer outclassed Joseph

Mikaela Mayer beat Helen Joseph by unanimous decision on Tuesday night in Las Vegas to announce herself as a major contender in the division where Terri Harper owns a world title.

Undefeated Harper puts her WBC super-featherweight belt exactly in danger against Natasha Jonas on August 7, live on Sky Sports in the first world title fight between two British women.

But she must now keep close track of Mayer, an American 2016 Olympian who brought up her 13th consecutive pro win then required a world title shot.

“The next one will be for the title,” Mayer said. “We’ve been trying to get a world title fight for a while now.”

This fight have been postponed when Mayer tested positive for coronavirus and, for the rescheduled bout on Tuesday, she fought without her trainer who had also tested positive.

Mayer outclassed Joseph over 10 rounds to deliver a reminder of her potential.

As well as Harper’s WBC belt, Mayer could target world champions Maiva Hamadouche (IBF), Hyun Mi Choi (WBA) or Ewa Brodnicka (WBO).

Mayer went the 10-round distance with Joseph

Mayer is in exactly the same division as Harper

Harper must first defend her belt for the very first time against fellow Brit, and 2012 Olympian, Jonas.

Jonas said: “She’s young, she’s hungry and she’s proved she can do 10 rounds.

“She’s fit, but I also believe some of those things can be your undoing when you’re young.

“Sometimes you’re a bit naive, you can be a bit overeager when you’re hungry.”