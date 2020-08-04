Harper vs Jonas: Fight Camp boxers test negative for coronavirus ahead of week two | Boxing News





Matchroom HQ is staging 4 weeks of live boxing

Every fighter associated with week two of Fight Camp has actually returned a negative test for coronavirus.

Promoter Eddie Hearn exposed all those associated with Friday night’s 2nd Fight Camp occasion have actually been cleared to stay on website.

All Co- video tests carried out today for todays #FightCamp are negative &#x 1f44 c; — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn)August 3, 2020

Comprehensive precaution remain in location at the Matchroom Boxing HQ for 4 successive weeks of live boxing, which started with Ted Cheeseman’s consentaneous points success over Sam Eggington on Saturday.

Terri Harper handles Natasha Jonas in an initially all-British ladies’s world title fight in the primary occasion on Friday, reside on Sky Sports.

Cruiserweights Chris Billam-Smith and Nathan …