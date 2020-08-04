Harper vs Jonas: Fight Camp boxers test negative for coronavirus ahead of week two | Boxing News

Fight Camp week two, Harper vs Jonas, Friday night, reside on Sky Sports

Matchroom HQ is staging 4 weeks of live boxing

Every fighter associated with week two of Fight Camp has actually returned a negative test for coronavirus.

Promoter Eddie Hearn exposed all those associated with Friday night’s 2nd Fight Camp occasion have actually been cleared to stay on website.

Comprehensive precaution remain in location at the Matchroom Boxing HQ for 4 successive weeks of live boxing, which started with Ted Cheeseman’s consentaneous points success over Sam Eggington on Saturday.

Terri Harper handles Natasha Jonas in an initially all-British ladies’s world title fight in the primary occasion on Friday, reside on Sky Sports.

Cruiserweights Chris Billam-Smith and Nathan …

