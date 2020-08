Chris Billam-Smith stopped Nathan Thorley in the second round at ‘Fight Camp’

Chris Billam-Smith blasted aside Nathan Thorley to defend his Commonwealth belt – and called for a European title clash with Tommy McCarthy.

The 30-year-old cruiserweight utilised his superior size and power as he stopped Thorley inside two rounds at ‘Fight Camp’, and hopes to receive a showdown with McCarthy, who is targeting the vacant European belt.