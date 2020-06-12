Harold Varner III recovers from triple-bogey to set Colonial pace | Golf News





Harold Varner III moved in to the outright lead at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Harold Varner III believes he has an excellent opportunity to challenge for a maiden PGA Tour title after recovering from a nightmare hole to top the leaderboard at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

The world No 124 held a share of the lead alongside Justin Rose following the opening round at Colonial Country Club, only to immediately lose his advantage after accumulating a triple-bogey on his opening hole.

Varner struck a wild tee shot and had to take a penalty drop on his way to a triple-bogey seven, before bouncing back by following successive birdies from the 12th by holing a 10-footer at the 16th.

Varner’s tee shot at the tenth finished on a bridge

The American bogeyed the 18th and was still over-par for his round until draining a 30-footer at the fourth, the initial of five birdies within the closing six holes to take Varner to 11 under and into the clubhouse lead.

“After making the triple I was just fighting for my life,” Varner said after his round. “Obviously perhaps not the start I needed, but it’s just a section of golf.

“If I might have tripled the last, it could have added up to the same. It’s a great opportunity going into the weekend.

“I tripled hole 10, and then on 12 I had like a three-footer for birdie, so you’re starting to just get a lot of momentum. Even after a triple, you just can’t live in the past. It’s not a great place to be and it’s hard to learn from there.”

Former Colonial champion Jordan Spieth, with out a worldwide win in 2017, sits a go back in 2nd after recovering from a mid-round dip to post a second successive 65.

Spieth birdied six of his opening 11 holes to transfer to a two-shot lead, before he took three putts from inside three feet on his way to a four-putt double-bogey at the third – his 12th hole.

The three-time major winner also dropped a shot at the par-three next but quickly undid some of the damage, making back-to-back birdies from the fifth to return to 10 under.

“I played a really, really solid round of golf with a kind of 20-minute hiccup for a couple holes,” Spieth said. “With eight birdies around this place, it’s nothing to complain about. I’m obviously extremely pleased with the positioning I’m in after two rounds.

Spieth was playing alongside Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler for the initial two rounds

“I did a very good job of staying very neutral, where I’d been sort of getting really negative or down on myself for a little while previously now. I felt that I gave myself some grace to say, look, I have not really been practicing a lot of those sort of short-range putts.

“I’m happy with where I’m sitting and anticipating to the battle with a number of the greatest players in the overall game for the following two days.”

