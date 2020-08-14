Harold Varner III part of three-way tie for lead as play suspended at Wyndham

GREENSBORO, N.C. –Harold Varner III, Tom Hoge and Roger Sloan each shot 8-under 62 on Thursday to share the first-round lead at the Wyndham Championship, the PGA Tour’s last regular-season occasion prior to the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Varner began the go-low parade at at Sedgefield Country Club with an eight-birdie, no-bogey round that matched his profession best on the PGA Tour

Harold Varner III didn’t even understand Thursday that he was a couple of birdies far from golf’s magic number.

Hoge and Sloan, playing together, did the same later on in the round, Hoge likewise matched his profession short on trip, while Sloan’s rating set his individual finest.

There were 33 gamers on the course who had actually not ended up when the round was suspended due to bad weather condition.

Hoge appeared like he may take a crack at at 59 after he went eagle-birdie on the 15 th and 16 th holes to reach 9 under.

But Hoge, who initially used the PGA Tour in 2015 and has actually never ever won, missed out on a 10- footer for birdie on the 17 th prior to his only bogey onNo 18 to drop into the tie.

Sloan had birdies …