Harold Varner III leads at Colonial with Rory McIlroy in contention | Golf News





Harold Varner III holds a one-shot lead at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Rory McIlroy fired a round-of-the-day 63 to go within two strokes of halfway leader Harold Varner III at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

McIlroy posted an eagle and six birdies on a later date of low scoring at Colonial Country Club, threatening the course record until a final-hole bogey dropped him back again to nine under.

The world No 1 heads into the week-end tied-fourth and in touch with Varner, who recovered from triple-bogeying his opening hole to birdie five of his last six and move top of the leaderboard.

McIlroy has top-five finishes in all of his last seven world wide starts

Varner’s fast finish leaves him a go clear of Bryson DeChambeau and 2016 champion Jordan Spieth, who posted a second successive 65, with McIlroy another stroke straight back alongside Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele.

Holding the over night lead with Justin Rose, Varner hit a wild opening drive at the tenth on his solution to a triple-bogey seven and was still over-par for his round until holing a 30-footer at the fourth.

1:56 Harold Varner III reflects on dealing with an opening-hole triple-bogey to go the top of leaderboard. Harold Varner III reflects on recovering from an opening-hole triple-bogey to move top of the leaderboard.

The world No 124 went on a run of four straight birdies and got along from a greenside bunker to save lots of par at the eighth, before rolling from 10 feet at the ninth to set the clubhouse target.

Spieth briefly held a two-shot advantage after birdieing six of his first 11 holes, simply to take three putts from inside three on his way to a four-putt double-bogey at the par-four third.

1:24 Jordan Spieth makes a four-putt double-bogey, including three putts from inside three feet, to reduce his lead. Jordan Spieth makes a four-putt double-bogey, including three putts from inside three feet, to lose his lead.

The three-time major champion replied with successive birdies over his next two holes to get to 10 under, with DeChambeau matching Spieth’s total late in the day to also get within among the lead.

Rose birdied the last to sign for a level-par 70 to participate Justin Thomas and US Open winner Gary Woodland in the group four strokes straight back, with Brooks Koepka – who played alongside McIlroy – on four under after a 2nd successive 68.

World No 2 Jon Rahm missed cut following a one-over 71, with defending champion Kevin Na making an early exit despite a second-round 67 and Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson and Shane Lowry also failing woefully to qualify for the weekend.

