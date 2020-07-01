Harold Varner III, Bubba Watson see off Jason Day, Wesley Bryan in Detroit | Golf News





Bubba Watson and Harold Varner won the charity exhibition prior to the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Harold Varner III and Bubba Watson claimed the bragging rights in a special nine-hole charity exhibition match ahead of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The pair teamed up to defeat former world No 1 Jason Day 3&1 on the rear nine at Detroit Golf Club, with the match raising money for the ‘Changing the Course’ initiative that looks to end the digital divide and ensure more Detroit households get access to the internet.

With all players mic’d up for the live TV contest, Varner fired an approach tight into the opening hole to setup a three-foot birdie to provide his team the early advantage.

Varner and Watson were presented belts after their victory

Day and Watson exchanged birdies at the par-four 13th and Watson added another from four feet at the 15th to double their lead, before Varner sealed victory by holing a long-range putt from the fringe at the 17th.

“When you can play golf and make money for other people, I’m in,” Varner said. “Just an excellent cause and I’m just happy to participate it and for Rocket Mortgage just setting it up.

“I just couldn’t remember not having internet growing up. Like some kids had internet after which we started using it like a year later, but like I couldn’t imagine being in high school rather than having internet.

They’re obviously performing a great job here just seeing how the city’s grown just in yesteryear year, specially since the Covid and every thing. Just super excited to be always a part of something bigger than me.”

