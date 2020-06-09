Harold Varner III believes small number of black pros in golf is caused by lack of access | Golf News





Harold Varner III required better access for young golfers

Harold Varner III insists the lack of black professional golfers on the PGA Tour is as a result of lack of access for young players interested in the sport.

Varner admitted he was fortunate in order to play regularly in his youth with his father at a nearby municipal course, but the same opportunities are few and far between for a lot of, while the cost is still another issue that drives a lot of youngsters from golf.

The 29-year-old, one of only a handful of black players on Tour, posted an emotional message on social media in reaction to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, describing the killing as “senseless” and “evil incarnate” while also criticising those who took part in the looting and rioting that broke out throughout protests throughout the US.

The debate over racial inequality and injustice has continued to assemble pace in all walks of life worldwide, with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan vowing to be “part of the solution” dancing and participating in lengthy discussions on / off camera with Varner the other day.

“What’s the problem? I’ve talked about this a hundred times, a million times. It’s access,” said Varner ahead of this week’s return to competition at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas.

There is a lot of of beauty and love in this world. I pray for equality & social justice as we all so desperately deserve that in nowadays. I pray for humanity even more because regardless of color, We truly need each other to create that change. Stay safe. Love you guys ✊🏿✊🏽✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/LrFEff94IF — Harold Varner III (@HV3_Golf) June 1, 2020

“Any time that someone wants to be great at something, they have to have the opportunity to experience it, learn how to get better. It’s just so expensive to play golf, and that’s the problem, to be honest with you.”

The primary aim of Varner’s HV3 Foundation is to “provide affordable access to youth in sports” and that he added: “I think that provided that it’s more aware that that’s the problem. Like growing up, nobody was discussing access to golf because I had access. I eventually got to play just a little muni constantly.

“It doesn’t develop into a problem until it’s not there, like any such thing in life. No one understands just how much someone cares about something until it’s taken away, and I think Covid-19 has taught us a whole lot of that, so we are going to make it better in our community and hopefully grow that.

“There are some great programmes out there that I’ve been able to talk to that just care about the access to golf. It’s an important sport, it teaches a lot of stuff, not only how to be better at golf but how to be a better human in this society.”

Varner insisted he has perhaps not had any issues “fitting in” since earning his PGA Tour card, while that he believes his talks with Monahan can help “continue the discussion” in the future, and he is looking forward to regular audiences with the commissioner.

“I think there will be discussion,” he added. “I think some will forget about it, I think a lot of people will proceed, but the conversation I had with Jay when we weren’t being recorded, I think this week defintely won’t be the last week, because it’s getting to the stage where everyone includes a voice that when the PGA Tour was to forget it, they’d get hounded every day.

“So it’s just kind of like yes, they’re pressured, but I also believe that it’s the right thing to do, and I think Jay knows that, so I’m super behind him on that, and we surely got to talking about some things where I result from, what I believe about it.

“I’m just super fortunate to be able to say something and it matter but also be a part of the change. Everyone in this society right now is going to be a part of that.”