Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 5 Bluetooth Wireless Speaker (Onyx5) (Black)



Price: $249.00

(as of Jul 30,2020 18:46:05 UTC – Details)



Harmon Kardon Onyx5 Speaker

Rechargeable battery provides up to 8 hours of playtime, so you can keep the party going all night long

50W total system power and 50Hz – 20kHz frequency response for crisp sound & connect up to 2 smart devices at the same time and take turns playing DJ

Wirelessly connect 2 Harman Kardon Onyx studio 5 speakers for an elevated Audio experience (additional speaker sold separately)

Round silhouette and premium fabric cover deliver an elegant look and feel & integrated aluminum carrying handle makes it easy to take the speaker anywhere