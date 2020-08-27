Harman Kardon Esquire Mini 2 – Portable Bluetooth Speaker – Black



Ultra-slim and portable, Harman Kardon Esquire Mini 2 is the perfect travelling companion and will fit into your briefcase or purse with ease. Even with a slim design, there’s no compromise on sound. The powerful super thin speaker drivers and specially tuned acoustics deliver high-fidelity sound. The Esquire Mini 2 features a conferencing system with noise cancellation for crystal clear conference calls on the go. It supports up to 10 hours of playtime and comes with built-in power bank to quickly charge your devices, so you will never run out of power again. With a variety of distinctive colors and included carrying pouch, the Harman Kardon Esquire Mini 2 is the ideal companion for your next business or leisure travel destination.

High fidelity sound

Conferencing system

10 hours of playtime

Carrying pouch

Power source type: Battery Powered