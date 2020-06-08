



Harlequins’ last match was a defeat to Bristol Bears on 8 March

Harlequins have joined demands a reduction in the Premiership salary cap amid

fears that clubs could take longer than expected to cure the financial

implications of the coronavirus pandemic.

An increasing number of top-flight clubs are reportedly calling for the current level of the cap to be paid down by up to 25 percent, as well as scrapping one or both of the ‘marquee players’ that are exempt from the rule.

Harlequins chief executive Laurie Dalrymple said the enforced lockdown had laid bare the financial fragility of the sport but said it had been important to introduce a potential reduction as part of a broader restructuring.

Dalrymple said: “We knew before Covid that financially the structure of rugby is generally fractured, it isn’t working.

“There could be one or two clubs who are an exception but virtually all clubs are losing more money than they are attracting.

“Something has to change, so we would be supportive of how the salary cap could change. I genuinely do not think it should be the only real discussion point, but it is just a very important one.

“I think it has to be lowered in keeping with what’s then going to make the club sustainable, but we have to be cognisant of the fact that when we do get our sport operating commercially, then we have to raise it.”

Harlequins say they are able to finish the entire year with a 50 percent reduction from their projected revenues

Harlequins furloughed the majority of their staff in the early stages of the lockdown but Dalrymple still estimates the club could finish the entire year up to 50 percent down in terms of their projected revenues.

He added: “It’s incredibly difficult for us at the moment. We haven’t entirely switched off our revenue streams.. but it is a huge amount of pressure on us.

“It’s going to take us probably longer than we thought to come through this, and it’s going to be a long road ahead to get anywhere near the level of financial and commercial income that we had, on a financial programme that was already fairly fragile before the pandemic.”

Last week all 13 Premiership clubs unanimously approved a sweeping overhaul of the league’s salary cap.

Saracens were relegated to the Championship for breaches of the Premiership’s £7m salary cap

In May a review light emitting diode by former government minister Lord Myners proposed 52 recommendations to overhaul the salary cap following a comprehensive review.

The review followed last year’s punishment of Saracens for breaches of the salary cap and subsequent failure to provide proof of their immediate compliance to auditors.