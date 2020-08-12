Harlequins, Leicester and Wasps to take a knee when Gallagher Premiership returns | Rugby Union News





Harlequins will be among 3 groups who will take a knee when the Gallagher Premiership returns this weekend

Harlequins, Leicester and Wasps will all take a knee in assistance of the Black Lives Matter motion when the Gallagher Premiership returns this weekend.

All 12 top-flight clubs will reveal uniformity in various methods and Premiership Rugby has actually devoted itself to making the sport more varied, inviting and inclusive while backing progressive modification.

A declaration from the league stated: “We are devoted to develop on our resolve efforts like Project Rugby to assistance black neighborhoods, in addition to strategies to even more boost operate in LGBTQ+ rights, gender equality and to enhance the gain access to to our sport for those from low socio-economic groups and those with specials needs.