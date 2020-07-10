Harlequins and Sale kick off the return of Premiership on August 14 | Rugby Union News





Harlequins and Sale will kick us off once more in August

Harlequins and Sale Sharks may have the honour of kicking off the resumption of Gallagher Premiership Rugby on Friday August 14.

All consideration will flip to the Twickenham Stoop, 159 days after the final Gallagher Premiership Rugby match was staged.

Following the opener in west London, there might be 4 compelling matches on Saturday at Bath Rugby, Worcester Warriors, Bristol Bears and leaders Exeter Chiefs earlier than the weekend ends at Franklin’s Gardens the place Northampton Saints face Wasps.

Premiership Rugby can even verify that the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final 2020 will happen on Saturday October 24.

Clubs must put together gamers for midweek fixtures, with a minimal turnaround of 4 days, however Premiership chief govt Darren Childs insists all 12 groups have been vastly supportive of plans to make sure the closing 9 rounds of the 2019/20 season are accomplished.

“The reaction has been really positive. It was very clear early on we wanted to keep the integrity of competition and, if possible, we could avoid cancelling rounds and awarding points,” mentioned Childs.

“There has been so much of conversations about how we cope with these calls for, however each single membership is totally on board and completely supportive of this schedule and excited we’ve got discovered a approach.

“With simply over a month to go, we’re delighted to be on observe to deliver rugby again to followers and see our gamers out in competitors.

“The good news I can bring is that the Gallagher Premiership will be back a little earlier than we previously announced with the first game scheduled on 14 August. I must thank all of our players, clubs, partners, the RFU and RPA who have all supported us on this journey, and we are now cautiously optimistic for a safe return to the season.”

Before the Premiership was suspended, Sale Sharks have been one of the kind groups, solely dropping one out of their final six matches, whereas Harlequins have misplaced simply as soon as to the Sharks at the Twickenham Stoop in Premiership Rugby since 2008.

“We are delighted to be the first membership again internet hosting a fixture as the Gallagher Premiership recommences. It has, of course, been an unprecedented time – the international impression of COVID-19 has been seismic, mentioned Harlequins Head of Rugby Paul Gustard.

“We are all excited to have the alternative to characterize the Club and look to push on in the second half of the season. It is good that we get to expire at The Stoop as soon as extra. We are vastly grateful for the goodwill of our homeowners, the assist of the board and the continued generosity of our superb supporters.

“We also recognise and are grateful for all the hard work undergone by the game’s key stakeholders. They have played significant roles in getting us back out on the field from – the lengthy work of Premiership Rugby, the RFU, BT and Gallagher to namecheck just a few.”

Steve Diamond, director of rugby at Sale Sharks, added: “It’s unbelievable that we’ve got the alternative to return to play after such an extended lay-off, I feel everybody throughout the league is chomping at the bit to get going once more. It’s been a turbulent interval for everybody, however as a membership we really feel we’ve got come out of the different finish of this era stronger than ever.

“We have a top bunch of players here and all the lads have put their hands up and worked hard for the club during our return to play preparations, we are ready and raring to go so I think it will be a great occasion at The Stoop on Friday 14 August.”