I commonly make this with remaining couscous; you will certainly require around 360 g (equal for raw couscous listed below). You can include anything– remaining lamb, tinned chickpeas, aubergine, child spinach leaves.
Prep time: 10 mins|Cooking time: 20 mins
OFFERS
2
INGRDIENTS
- 100 g couscous
- 200 ml supply or boiling water
- 4 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 onion, carefully cut
- 1 huge red pepper, cut in half, deseeded and cut
- 2 cloves garlic, grated to a purée
- 1 x 400 g tin chickpeas, drained pipes and rinsed
- 1 1/2 tsp tomato purée
- 1 1/2 tablespoon harissa, plus 2 tsp to offer
- tiny lot coriander, leaves just, sliced
- lemon juice, to preference
- 2 eggs
- Greek yogurt and extra-virgin olive oil to offer
APPROACH
- Put the couscous in a dish with the supply or boiling water and 1 tablespoon olive oil.Season Cover the dish with stick movie.
- Heat 1 1/2 tablespoon of the oil in a fry pan and sauté the onion and pepper till soft and the onion is gold.
- Add the garlic and chef for one more min, after that include the chickpeas. Stir in the tomato purée, 1 1/2 tablespoon harissa and the couscous and period. Add the coriander and lemon juice and examine the spices.
- Fry the eggs in the remainder of the oil and placed them on top of thecouscous Drizzle with some yogurt.
- Mix 2 tsp of harissa with a little extra-virgin olive oil and spoon this ahead. Serve promptly.