Harissa couscous with peppers, chickpeas, fried eggs and yogurt recipe

By
Jackson Delong
-

I commonly make this with remaining couscous; you will certainly require around 360 g (equal for raw couscous listed below). You can include anything– remaining lamb, tinned chickpeas, aubergine, child spinach leaves.

Prep time: 10 mins|Cooking time: 20 mins

SERVES

2

INGRDIENTS

  • 100 g couscous
  • 200 ml supply or boiling water
  • 4 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 onion, carefully cut
  • 1 huge red pepper, cut in half, deseeded and cut
  • 2 cloves garlic, grated to a purée
  • 1 x 400 g tin chickpeas, drained pipes and rinsed
  • 1 1/2 tsp tomato purée
  • 1 1/2 tablespoon harissa, plus 2 tsp to offer
  • tiny lot coriander, leaves just, sliced
  • lemon juice, to preference
  • 2 eggs
  • Greek yogurt and extra-virgin olive oil to offer

APPROACH

  1. Put the couscous in a dish with the supply or boiling water and 1 tablespoon olive oil.Season Cover the dish with stick movie.
  2. Heat 1 1/2 tablespoon of the oil in a fry pan and sauté the onion and pepper till soft and the onion is gold.
  3. Add the garlic and chef for one more min, after that include the chickpeas. Stir in the tomato purée, 1 1/2 tablespoon harissa and the couscous and period. Add the coriander and lemon juice and examine the spices.
  4. Fry the eggs in the remainder of the oil and placed them on top of thecouscous Drizzle with some yogurt.
  5. Mix 2 tsp of harissa with a little extra-virgin olive oil and spoon this ahead. Serve promptly.



