Hardwire Kit – for Spytec GPS GL300 Series Tracker

As an industry leader, Spytec GPS sets new standards in global positioning by developing custom hardware and tracking software. Our innovative technology is enterprise-proven yet easy enough for everyday use.

Use the hardwire kit with your vehicle to supply continuous power to your GL300 tracker.

Install the hardwire tracker kit in less than 10 minutes. Simply connect the black and red wires to the vehicle’s battery, and the hardwire kit to your GL300 tracker.

Made for long-term deployment, the hardwire kit lets you track teenagers and loved ones without worry about removing and recharging your GL300.

The continuous power is pulled directly from your vehicle. An internal battery in the GL300 provides backup power so you can still track when the car is shut off.

Compatible with the Spytec GPS Browser Platform:



Since the hardwire kit plugs into your existing GL300 tracker, you still have easy access to the Browser Platform to receive location and boundary alerts sent directly to your phone, tablet, or computer.

Easy Installation: Hardwire Kit for the STI_GL300 easily installs under the hood in any modern vehicle. Just attach the black and red wires to the two-wire hookup on the battery and connect the hardwire kit to your STI_GL300. The installation should only take about 10 minutes or less.

Smart Voltage Protection: The high endurance car power adapter for the Mini USB direct wire keeps the tracker safe by producing steady DC 5.0V/1500mA electricity to your mini GPS. It also charges the internal battery of the GPS tracker to ensure it never stops tracking in the event when it cannot draw power from the vehicle battery.

Compatibility: The Mini USB Hardwire Kit is developed for STI_GL300. However, it is compatible with GL200, GL300, GL300W, and GL300VC GPS Models. With 5.7 feet wire length, it allows you to connect directly to the vehicle battery and hide the GPS tracker inside your vehicle freeing up the cigarette lighter for other devices.

Car Warranty Compliance: You donâ€t have to worry about permanently altering your vehicle in any way. The Hardwire Kit for the STI_GL300 is designed to comply with your new car warranty. If you no longer need to track your vehicle, you can easily uninstall the hardwire kit without damaging the original wiring in your car.