HARDtalk’s Stephen Sackur to Pashinyan: People’s’ hopes seem to have been dashed – Panorama

“It’s more than two years now since you swept into power with very high hopes for the so called ‘velvet revolution’. When I look at Armenia today it seems many Armenians feel that those hopes have been dashed. What has gone wrong?” BBC HARDtalk speaker Stephen Sackur asked Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the start of an interview on Friday.

The leading, nevertheless, did not concur with the speaker’s claim. “All citizens of Armenia live in a democratic country. And in 2019 we had the biggest economic growth in Europe, and we had big economic success, our country made tremendous progress in all international ratings in terms of democracy, freedom of speech, independent judiciary, anti-corruption policy,” the PM stated.

“The pandemic situation interrupted our flight, but we will continue,” Pashinyan included.

Touching upon the Armenian federal government’s handling of the Covid -19 pandemic, Sackur specified it has been a genuine failure.

“I think it’s too early to have conclusion,” the premier reacted, including conclusions need to be drawn after the pandemic is beat worldwide.

Sackur, nevertheless, remembered that Armenia’s coronavirus death rate is roughly 6 times greater that surrounding Georgia’s and considerably greater than Azerbaijan’s, which recommends the …