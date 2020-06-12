Hardcore activists behind Australian Black Live Matter rallies revealed

Organisers of banned Black Lives Matter and refugee protests incorporate a school teacher, university professor, and left-wing students.

Thousands of protesters will mass in Sydney and Melbourne this weekend for a second round of rallies after 90,000 took to the streets this morning.

The first is protest against Aboriginal deaths in custody on Friday night in Sydney, with dozens police arriving two hours before.

This will undoubtedly be followed by split up events on Saturday calling for the release of refugees in detention around Australia.

The ‘stop black deaths in custody’ protest will begin at 6.30pm on Friday outside the Sydney Town Hall with around 4,000 people expected

None of the protests are authorised by police and the NSW Supreme Court struck down a challenge by organisers of the Sydney refugee rally on Saturday.

Participants therefore risk fines or arrest when you are in breach of coronavirus limits on mass gatherings, and are banned to block traffic.

Outdoor gatherings are limited by 10 people in NSW and 20 in Victoria – definately not the thousands planning to appear anyway.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison declared that each and every protester should really be fined or arrested should they break the guidelines, but police chiefs have called this impractical.

Aboriginal deaths in custody protest, Sydney

The event is a successor to the 50,000-strong march last Saturday in solidarity with BLM protests that have sprung up in the U.S. following the alleged murder of George Floyd by police.

The protest is organised by Anticolonial Asian Alliance, Indigenous Social Justice Association, and the University of Sydney Autonomous Collective Against Racism.

AAA is really a shadowy number of activists of Asian descent who ‘work in solidarity with First Nations communities and elders to dismantle colonialism’.

Group member Eme, a 26-year-old artist and activist, explained her desire to fight ‘colonialism’ in a recent interview with the National Association for the Visual Arts.

‘We’re taught to hate ourselves, to hate our brown skin, our features and, and for people to love ourselves and that is pretty much to be Indigenous as well and also to unpack all the self-hatred and the colonised mentality,’ she said.

Anticolonial Asian Alliance posted a graphic of a hooded woman holding a finger to her lips encouraging people not to ‘snitch’ on protesters breaking regulations

AAA posted a graphic of a hooded woman holding a finger to her lips encouraging people not to ‘snitch’ on protesters breaking the law.

‘Don’t snitch! Let’s keep one another safe from all kinds of harm, including state violence,’ the graphic read.

‘Instead of calling Crime Stoppers, try to have caring conversations with people about the need for ­distancing.’

Raul Bassi, a leader in ISJA, is a veteran activist and the primary organiser both of Friday’s protest and the march last Saturday.

A driver for Toll Fast Office in Banksmeadow by day, he has a lengthy history as a protest organiser for Aboriginal and Palestinian causes.

Mr Bassi said the NSW Court of Appeals decision to allow the very first protest created a ‘legal precedent’ for Friday’s 2nd rally.

‘It was a beautiful protest last week, we were going strong. Only three individuals were arrested at the conclusion,’ that he said.

‘This event will be in regards to the inhumane treatment of people in Long Bay prison.

‘Maybe as opposed to the government taking us to court, we shall take them to court.’

Mr Bassi said racism was just like important, urgent, and lethal issue as coronavirus, and the protest was therefore necessary.

‘Yes herpes is a big problem. But we think there is yet another virus available, and we need to respond now,’ that he said.

‘That virus is the virus based in racism. It’s a virus that kills Aboriginal people.’

The University of Sydney Autonomous Collective Against Racism is an official branch of the university’s student union.

The union’s internet site lists Oscar Monaghan, Bridget Harilaou, Shiran Mario Illanperuma and Tabitha Prado-Richardson as officers.

Harilaou is a writer and activist who describes herself as ‘agender’ with Christian Chinese-Indonesian background in a column for SBS in April.

‘I have openly forget about womanhood. I no longer identify with the gender assigned to me at birth – a common method of understanding trans identity,’ Harilaou wrote.

University of Sydney Autonomous Collective Against Racism officer Bridget Harilaou is one of the organisers of the BLM protest on Friday

Harilaou has attended numerous protests for Aboriginal, refugee, abortion decriminalisation, and West Papuan causes

She was dramatically arrested during a refugee protest at Parliament House in Canberra in 2016

‘My gender has changed into a space where I can earnestly let go of all of the gendered societal and cultural norms that have been forced onto me, and build my own, personal gender expression and embodiment.

‘I have settled on the phrase ‘agender’, meaning without gender or no gender. Now, the word woman simply describes a relationship to patriarchy, it is a power dynamic, an external construct that has nothing at all to do with who I’m on the inside.’

Harilaou has attended numerous protests for Aboriginal, refugee, abortion decriminalisation, and West Papuan causes.

She was considerably arrested throughout a protest in 2016 and it has been section of other demonstrations where other activists were arrested.

Harilaou accused police of instigating the ugly scenes at Central Station at the conclusion of last Saturday’s protest in Sydney.

‘We made a selection to march when the courts said it had been illegal & we stood our grand when police advanced. I’m proud of my comrades,’ she wrote on Twitter afterwards.

Another University of Sydney organiser, Tabitha Prado-Richardson, describes herself as a writer, researcher and astrologer of Afro-Nicaraguan heritage

‘I’m uninjured physically but hurting for the state of society. No justice, no peace, abolish the police.’

Ms Prado-Richardson describes herself as a writer, researcher and astrologer of Afro-Nicaraguan heritage.

Friday’s protest is squarely dedicated to Aboriginal deaths in custody after inmates were tear gassed throughout a riot at Sydney’s Long Bay jail on Monday.

Prisoners spelled out ‘BLM’ in the exercise yard through the aftermath of two fights between sets of inmates.

Corrective Services said the Immediate Action Team was quelling a riot but protest organisers presented it as police brutality.

‘These violent and harsh responses are inhumane, especially during a time where family visits have now been ceased for over 8 weeks with no plans announced to reverse this,’ the big event page claims.

Police brutality is not an insular event – it’s a result of a carceral system that earnestly uses violence against incarcerated people, of whom most are First Nations.

‘We cannot sit idly by while these injustices happen across prisons in Australia, nor can we depend on the government to keep themselves accountable – this is the reason we fight for justice.’

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Mick Willing said the protest was unauthorised because organisers had not formally notified police.

He said police would deploy ‘significant resources’ to enforce coronavirus rules and may issue move ahead notices or make arrests.

‘While the NSW Police Force recognises and supports the rights of people to exercise their to free speech in normal circumstances, they’re not normal circumstances,’ he said.

Refugee rights protest, Sydney

A protest demanding refugees held in immigration detention be released will go ahead in Sydney regardless of the Supreme Court ruling it unlawful.

Refugee Action Coalition sent applications for the protest to be authorised so participants will be exempt from coronavirus gathering limits.

‘We wouldn’t be putting people in virtually any different situation from what they experience when they go right to the shopping centre or can get on a train or bus,’ organiser Nick Riemer told the Today show on Friday morning.

Dr Riemer is really a senior lecturer in English and Linguistics at the University of Sydney and veteran protest organiser who also championed the BLM rally last Saturday.

Nick Riemer is a senior lecturer in English and Linguistics at the University of Sydney and veteran protest organiser leading the Sydney refugee rally

He argued the protest was about coronavirus because refugees were kept in crammed, unsanitary conditions that left them vulnerable to illness.

‘When the authorities want to stop a protest they invoke health reasons. When they wish to torture refugees, health fades the window,’ that he tweeted following the Supreme Court decision.

‘Our requires freedom and justice mustn’t be silenced.’

Dr Riemer railed contrary to the BLM protest being struck down by the court last week before that decision was overturned on appeal.

‘I’m not likely to let public health end up being the latest excuse for the umpteenth ratification of state violence against Aboriginal people,’ that he wrote.

Professional activist James Supple is another organiser of Sydney’s refugee rally who addressed the court at RAC’s failed bid to have it approved.

‘I do not accept it’s really a gross breach of the principles,’ that he told the court said.

Professional activist James Supple is yet another organiser of Sydney’s refugee rally who addressed the court at RAC’s failed bid to possess it approved

Mr Supple said only 150 to 200 protesters were expected and also this would not make social distancing difficult to handle.

All participants will be asked to wear masks and their details will be taken in case contact tracing was necessary.

RAC’s lawyer Barrister Emmanuel Kerkyasharian said the protests couldn’t be delayed, as police requested, due to the plight of refugees.

‘The intent behind this protest is to cope with people who are in prison against their will, in effect,’ he told the court.

‘Every day matters. Every day that that goes on matters.’

However, Justice Michael Walton sided with the police and refused to authorise the protest as a result of health risks.

‘Those public health risks, even yet in mitigated form, outweigh rights to public assembly and freedom of speech in public places context,’ he said.