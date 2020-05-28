‘Hard-line’ former mayor elected as Iran’s new Speaker of Parliament  – Middle East Monitor

Iran’s parliament reconvened yesterday following six weeks of coronavirus lockdown with 268 new members being sworn in. The inaugural session additionally noticed a former Mayor of Tehran and one-time electoral rival of President Hassan Rouhani being appointed as the Speaker of Parliament.

Described as a “hardliner”, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf was voted in by 230 of the 264 lawmakers. He is a veteran of the Iran-Iraq War (1980-1988) and served as an air drive commander for the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC). He was a detailed affiliate of the late Quds Force commander, Major General Qassem Soleimani.

Amir-Hossein Qazizadeh Hashemi and Ali Nikzad, additionally conservatives, had been elected as the primary and second vice-Speakers of Parliament respectively.

READ: Iran parliament convenes amid coronavirus pandemic

Qalibaf’s predecessor, Ali Larijani, was appointed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as an adviser and member of the Expediency Council, a physique established to resolve disputes between parliament and the Guardian Council.

The new Speaker of the parliament of Iran “Mohammad bagher #Ghalibaf“ He was a pal of haaj Ghasem #Soleimani .

It’s clearly a message to the world and enemies of #Iran 🚩 pic.twitter.com/KCUuZ50VHS — Z.kh 🚩🇮🇷 (@Zkh27) May 27, 2020

It has been reported that in his 12-year tenure as Tehran’s Mayor, Qalibaf improved the town’s subway strains and inspired the development of many trendy high-rises. However, opponents accused him of losing public funds on pointless tasks whereas not listening to social and cultural features of the town.