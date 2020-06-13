Hard-Left activist who stood beside actor John Boyega at Black Lives Matter protest

An activist who stood beside actor John Boyega at a Black Lives Matter protest has been revealed as a hard-left firebrand who known as an injured policewoman ‘stupid’ and condoned shooting racist police.

Gary McFarlane, an associate of the Socialist Workers Party (SWP), took part in the Hyde Park protest with the Star Wars actor last week-end, as reported by The Times.

The 28-year-old celeb gave an impassioned speech at a Black Lives Matter protest in Hyde Park following killing of George Floyd in the US.

Pictured close to him at one point during the protest was Mr McFarlane who previously tweeted about film Queen and Slim, in which among the character’s shoots a police.

He said: ‘#minneapolisriots Queen & Slim showed how to deal with racist cops. Make it real!’

The 59-year-old also shared a video of the police woman injured after she rode her horse into traffic lights at a BLM protest in central London and labelled her ‘stupid’.

Mr McFarlane has appeared on both Russia Today and the BBC and is described as area of the Black Lives Matter movement.

He is a long-term party person in the SWP, an anti-capitalist political party, which this week ran a series of Zoom meetings for members on the best way to capitalise on the BLM movement.

But the BLM – who previously split with the party in 2016 over allegations that the group didn’t correctly followup rape allegations made by two female members – has again distanced itself from the group.

A statement yesterday evening said: ‘None of the leadership of BLM are, or have ever been members of the SWP. Any groups which are part of SWP and claim to participate BLM have nothing to do with us.’

Dr Remi Adekoya, a political science lecturer at Sheffield University, also slammed the fringe-left wing party for trying to dominate the movement.

Participants in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Hyde Park, London, in memory of George Floyd who was killed on May 25 whilst in police custody in the US city of Minneapolis

He said: ‘It could turn the British population contrary to the BLM movement and that is likely to come back and bite us — folks of colour.

‘It’s perhaps not going to bite white members of the Socialist Workers Party.’

Khalid Mahmood, a Labour MP, also criticised the ‘fringe’ party, saying the group ‘jumps on a number of bandwagons’ and ‘try and seek attention’.

He added: ‘They are trying to infiltrate. There are people related to that with a harder element, and a harder edge.’

A spokesman for the SWP told The Times: ‘The SWP has not attemptedto hijack the BLM movement. The SWP supports the BLM protests in the US, Britain and around the world. They really are a welcome a reaction to societies saturated with racism.

‘We have not sought to dominate the movement.’

The spokesman added that : ‘Gary McFarlane is really a longstanding anti-racist and socialist. He create one of the BLM groups that have been founded in 2016 in London.

‘He never presented himself as a respected organiser of the present demonstrations.’