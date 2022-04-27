A1 +. Victoria is a Russian tourist who has been living in Armenia with her friends for more than a month.

He mentions that Yerevan is a very beautiful city և has many advantages ․ “Clean air, which is very pleasant to breathe, clean water, here you can drink water from fountains everywhere, it is wonderful nature, there are gardens everywhere, everything is wonderful.”

Advantages are added by taxis, convenient prices և metro.

As for the negative aspects of the city, according to Victoria, these are the roads և outdoor advertisements, which refer to casinos, bookmakers, nightclubs.

