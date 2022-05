Citizens started a series of car races in Yerevan at 08:00 in the morning. According to “Homeland” party council member Arsen Babayan, as of 09:00, Yerjan’s march is paralyzed. “Yandex recorded 8 points in the traffic jam,” he said.



