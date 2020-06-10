‘Happy Days’ Star Anson Williams Files for Divorce, 2nd Time in 10 Months

Exclusive

Ya can’t say Anson Williams and his wife did not give it the ol’ college take to, but the “Happy Days” star is filing divorce docs for the 2nd time in less than per year.

Anson, who played Potsie on “Happy Days,” filed in L.A. Wednesday … and we’re guessing all he really had to accomplish was change the date from the docs that he filed last September.

Anson and Jackie Williams have been together more than 30 years now, and have 5 kids together — but things have clearly been rocky since at least a year ago when they split up, but pretty quickly chose to try again.

As we reported, Anson first went down divorce road last year on 9/11. However, by October 1 that he was straight back in court, filing to dismiss that divorce.

Fast forward 9 months and they’re straight back in splitsville. Unclear what led to their parting of ways now. Last year, Anson told us “sometimes you have to do what’s best for everyone.”