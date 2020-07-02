Happy Canada Day! Prince William and Kate Middleton video call hospital workers in British Columbia to mark the occasion – Armenian News

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have marked Canada Day with a video call to healthcare workers.

The Daily Mail reports that the couple spoke to staff at Fraser Health’s Surrey Memorial Hospital, British Columbia, to hear about their experiences working to combat the Covid-19 outbreak.

Speaking from their house at Anmer Hall, Norfolk, Prince William, 38, shared his hopes of visiting the hospital in person while Kate, 38, said she has “huge admiration” for “everything they are doing” and asked about their mental health.

Speaking on the call, William said: “I just wanted to just touch base and say how proud we are of of you and everybody on the front line who have light emitting diode the way, very stoically, very boldly and put patient care right at the top of the list, and done an excellent job.

“So, well done to all of you, and I hope Catherine and I can come and visit you guys one day and say that to you in person.”

Kate added: ‘It’s an incredible role that you are playing and a hugely tough one as well, so we’re in huge admiration for every thing you’re doing.’

The duchess described it as ‘heartbreaking’ when she heard that a patient’s wife had sung to him from the phone held in a bag as staff did their utmost to keep loved ones connected during the crisis.

