Happy birthday, sir! Prince William and Kate Middleton lead royal tributes to Prince Philip on his 99th birthday (photos) – Armenian News

By
Jasyson
-

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge led royal tributes to Prince Philip as he celebrates his 99th birthday in the present day, the Daily Mail stories.

Photos displaying grandson Prince William, 37, and Kate Middleton, 38, smiling with the Duke of Edinburgh had been launched by way of the Cambridges’ official Instagram account this morning. The submit was accompanied by a brief caption studying: ‘Wishing a really joyful 99th Birthday to The Duke of Edinburgh!’

Proud son Prince Charles added his personal effectively needs by way of the official Clarence House Instagram account, sharing a photograph of him smiling with his father at an official engagement. In a private contact, he additionally included a childhood photograph that reveals him on a motorboat journey with his father on the Isle of Wight in 1957.

The royal household final night time launched a poignant new {photograph} of the Queen, 94, and the Duke of Edinburgh to mark the event. The couple, who’ve been married for 73 years, had been photographed final week standing aspect-by-aspect within the quadrangle at Windsor Castle.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared this photo of Prince William smiling with his grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh in a photo to mark his 99th birthday. The photo was taken at the Rugby World Cup Final at Twickenham in October 2015Kate Middleton is seen smiling with the Duke of Edinburgh in the second photo released on the Cambridges' Instagram. The photo was taken during the Patron's Lunch, a street party held on the Mall to mark the Queen's 90th birthdayClarence House also shared this sweet childhood photo of Prince Philip taking Prince Charles on a motorboat ride at the Cowes Regatta, on the Isle of Wight, in 1957



Source link

Post Views: 46

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR