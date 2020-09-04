Hapo Solid Tires Front/Rear Wheel Explosion-Proof Replacement Tyre for Xiaomi Mijia M365 Electric Scooter Gotrax GXL V2 Scooter 8.5 inches



Product Specifications:

Name: Explosion-proof solid tires

Size: 8.5in

Width:1.97in

Weight: 1.95lb

Material: Polyurethane rubber

Suitable: Xiaomi Mi m365 Electric Scooter / Gotrax GXL V2 Electric Scooter

Package Include:

1* Xiaomi Mijia M365 solid tires

Tips:

It is recommended that the installation be completed by more than two people or a professional bicycle repair shop to ensure the success rate of tire installation. Need tools such as screwdrivers, wrenches, levers and microwave ovens

Installation steps：

1.Add some lubricant on the tire rim, which will reducea the friction during install.

2.Please soften the tires before installation: Put it in boiling water (make sure it’s wholly immersed) for about 5 – 10 minutes. Or put it in a microwave and heat the tire for three minutes, and check it every 1 munite.

3.When the tire is soft enough, use the cable ties to secure the tire to the hub and insert one end into the hub.And then use a flat blade screwdriver or a tool like a tire lever to press the whole tire into the hub gradually.

4.Cut off the cable ties and complete.

