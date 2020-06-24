Haphazard lockdown easing is further proof that for this government, planning is for the little people

The opening up of pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and so forth is still another example of our leaders operating without a plan. From 2016 onwards it’s been increasingly clear that Boris Johnson does not have any idea what it means to plan ahead. Furthermore, he’s gathered around him ministers with no connection with planning with no propensity to take action.

Anyone who has run an organisation, regardless of how small, understands that any long or medium-term goal must be backed by a clear, doable and flexible plan. As due to the ignored National Security Risk Assessment, a contingency plan must have been prepared to be taken from the bottom drawer in January. For most government ministers – and Gavin Williamson, the education secretary, is the most woeful example – it seems enough to simply state the end goal with out thought through the necessity steps that will ensure this may be accomplished successfully.

Whether it’s exiting from the EU, the a reaction to Covid-19, the reopening of schools or the restarting of social and economic activity, it is evident that thinking through the implications and planning ahead is uncommon to Johnson and his acolytes. For Johnson, planning is for the little people; government is almost making expansive gestures that pay minimal heed to the consequences of his and others’ grandiosity.





Graham Powell

Cirencester

The latest distancing advice from the government of 1 metre plus seems like a blatant try to avoid any legal liability. The subtext is: you might be on your own!

A note of Cummings is in the air. As far as I’m concerned, that cold-blooded pair need a trip to The Hague Asap. Nothing more, nothing less.

Tony Tugnutt

Eythorne

The unsackables

Dominic Cummings, Robert Jenrick, Matt Hancock, Dominic Raab, Gavin Williamson, Priti Patel, Helen Whately, Alok Sharma. In normal times they would all be gone by now. In the hands of our illustrious prime minister, however, they are the unsackables. Of course, scapegoats can come in handy, but inevitably the reckoning should come and no matter how many scapegoats are put in the way, Boris Johnson alone must certanly be held to account for the gargantuan mess we have now find our nation mired in.

Paul Morrison

Address supplied

Driving accidents

In response to the terrorist killings in Reading, Priti Patel, said: “We have to look at all aspects of what happened on Saturday, and the individual as well, to ensure, yes, that justice is served, but also we make sure that we learn the lessons from what has happened over the weekend, to prevent anything like this happening again.”

Doesn’t it beg the question: With over 120 years of innocents being killed by motor vehicles, (first pedestrian in 1896) why is it still happening?

We’ve learnt that seat belts, air bags, and crumple zones, can help save your self the lives of drivers, so why haven’t we learnt that speed limiters might help save ALL lives, and thereby, protect the NHS? They would also prevent the need for police chases, time and resources needed to tackle terrorism.

We use smart meters to stop people stealing gas and electricity, so why maybe not speed limiters to stop drivers “stealing” lives?

Allan Ramsay

Radcliffe

Brexit regrets

“Four years ago, I voted for Brexit. If only I’d known then what everyone knows now” laments Sean O’Grady (Voices, 23 June). Would it not be better if in addition to your claim that The Independent “employs reporters around the world to create you undoubtedly independent journalism”, you employed some with the power to foresee the likely outcomes of their actions?

Eddie Dougall

Bury St Edmunds

Black lives for all lives

While Premier League footballers ingeniously displayed solidarity with the Black Lives Matter cause, someone saw it fit to pay for a banner to be flown above the match between Burnley and Manchester City with the phrase “White Lives Matter”. Similar chants echoed in Trump rallies. Of course white, brown, black and all the skin shades between matter. All lives matter. That is precisely why black lives matter. This is maybe not about tribalism based on skin colour. It is about justice and equality for all.

When disabled people get dedicated parking space, this is to make certain that they truly are not disenfranchised. That’s the key reason why those with racist instincts are disingenuous and missing the point altogether. Black people have been mistreated and marginalised for centuries, with slavery and colonialism the darkest episodes. This has poisoned our culture and normalised the killing of black people at the hands of the police, indiscriminate incarceration and workplace discrimination. That’s why they deserve our attention and support now within their fight for justice. If one of your young ones is taken ill, you’ll devote your attention to them. That doesn’t mean you don’t value the the others. You simply want to cause them to become ALL well.

Ali Abbas

London NW10