Haowaner Cooling Cotton 20lbs Weighted Blanket with Thin Breathable Comforter for Summer, Single(60″x80″)Cozy Weight Blankets for Queen/King Size Bed and Couch,Soft Quilted Heavy Throw for Adults,Gray

From the manufacturer

Haowaner weighted blanket is scientifically designed to help your emotions feel comfortable and safe, much like an infant experience at the embrace of his parents.

You are not alone. Haowaner is here to help.

0.7mm Glass Beads

Haowaner weighted blanket is filled with glass beads with a diameter of 0.7mm, which is non-toxic, odorless and hygienic. Most of other weighted blankets are equipped with 1.5~3mm plastic beads. The smaller the glass beads, the lower the noise when you turn over at night, so that you can enjoy a quiet sleep.

Double Stitching

The biggest complaint for weighted blanket users? Shifting weight and crunching sounds. Yep, we fixed that. Our unique stitching pattern keeps the weight distributed evenly and reduces noises. It’s anchored at extra points inside the cover, keeping the blanket from bunching.

Smaller Pockets

You don’t want a weighted blanket that provides too much weight in some areas and too little in others. We reduced pocket dimensions from standard 6×6 to 5×5 for an even better weight distribution. This ensures the weight does not shift around. Eight sturdy ties keep the blanket perfectly in place.

100% Cotton

We decided cotton was the perfect choice for our relaxing weighted blanket because cotton lets your skin breathe and doesn’t trap heat.

Uniform Weight Distribution- 5″X5″ small pockets make even weight of weighted blanket. It calms your body like a hug. 10% body weight promote deep sleeping.

20pound for 170-220lbs and Size-20lb weighted blanket is suitable for teens,women or men whose adult body is 170-220lbs. 60″x80″ is suitable for one person on a queen or king sized bed.

Machine Washable-High quality sewing and 7 layer weighted blankets extend service life.It can be washed by Machine with low-speed.The best way to care for your weighted blanket is to wash cold or hand wash.

More Style & Guaranteed-Going into Haowaner store see more patterns and new style. We are committed to kids and adult weighted blanket.Welcome to try the weighted blanket, we have no reason to refund in 365 days, if you have any questions, please feel free to contact us.