Haotong Li’s ball disappears – and with it, likely Li’s PGA hopes

Haotong Li’s extended session didn’t cause much better outcomes Saturday at the PGA Championship.

Li was the source of much fascination Friday after he was spotted dealing with the variety more than 5 hours after publishing a second-round 65 and rising into the lead at TPC HardingPark The relocation recommended he either had 24 hours of worried energy he was figured out to pacify, or maybe he wasn’t completely comfy with his ball- striking. It appeared like the latter– on Saturday he shot a 3-over 73 to drop into a share of 13 th location.

Despite an irregular start to his round, Li took the straight-out lead when again after an amazing birdie on the 12 th hole, throughout which he got a beneficial carom off a tree back into the very first cut of rough, then got another fortuitous kick over the greenside bunker from 242 backyards away. Just off the green, he brushed in a 22- footer for birdie on the most tough hole on the course.

Li’s luck appeared to abandon the next hole, nevertheless, after another errant tee shot. This time, his ball cruised way ideal and likely hung up in a cypress tree prior to being stated lost. Forced to go back to the tee, Li made double bogey, then dropped 2 more shots onNos 14 and16 He’s still just 4 back of Dustin Johnson, a week after beating …