Haotong Li leads PGA Championship with Brooks Koepka within two

The 25- year-old leads the method by two chance ats the middle of the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park– the very first significant competition of 2020 after the sport was closed down for months due to the continuous international coronavirus pandemic.

One of Li’s sponsors is WeChat– a matter that didn’t go undetected by press reporters after his 2nd round 65 on Friday in California guaranteed he’s now the very first guy from his nation to hold the lead after any round at any significant competition.

On Thursday Trump issued executive orders that would ban both TikTok and WeChat from operating in the United States in 45 days if they are not offered by their Chinese- owned moms and dad business. But the world number 114 was taking it all in his stride when requested his ideas on simply that. A swift ” I don’t know. Who knows?” looked after that specific concern! Instead it’s his golf that he chooses to let do the talking. READ: DeChampbeau snaps driver during PGA first round After 36 holes in the Golden State he’s at eight-under par however with an entire cluster of gamers breathing right down his neck– consisting of the powerful American star Brooks Koepka, who’s aiming to win this occasion for a 3rd straight year. Not that Li’s putting any pressure on himself. In truth, he appears nearly as stunned as anybody to be blazing a trail even …

Read The Full Article