HAOQIN HaoTab H8 Pro Tablet 8 inch, Android 9.0 Pie, 2 GB RAM, 32 GB Storage, IPS HD Display, Quad-Core Processor, Dual Camera, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Black

HAOQIN H8 Pro – 8 inch Android 9.0 Tablet



Display: 8 inch 1280×800 HD IPS screen

CPU: Rockchip 3326 quad-core, 1.5 GHz

Operating system: Android 9.0, Google Play

Camera: front 2MP, rear: 2MP

RAM + ROM: 2GB + 32GB,support up to 128GB expanding

WiFi: 802.11 b / g / n, 2.4 GHz

Fast and Responsive

The tablet with the android 9.0 operating system,it allows you to access the Google Store without restriction.You can enjoy your entertainment with a fast 1.5 GHz quad-core processor

Vibrant HD Display

Adopts a HD IPS LCD screen, sharing the screen with families is much more enjoyable via the 178 degrees vision, thanks to the invert color display tech, you will get a more comfortable nighttime reading experience

Capture Happy Moments

This android tablet features a 2.0MP+2.0MP Dual camera for taking photos or shooting 720p video,capture every unforgetable moments in daily life

Tablet case for Protection

HAOQIN H8 Pro tablet can be compatible with a premium 8 inch tablet case,fits excellent and keeps the tablet protected and safe, which makes the tablet portable.Avoid being broken by children

Don’t Worry about Capacity

The 8 inch android tablet has 32GB internal storage, but you can install MicroSD (up to 128GB) as external storage, you can fully enjoy the fun of movies, plays, music, photos and games etc

Nice Gift for Children

This tablet is a nice gift for children, because this tablet is light and the latest Android 9.0 operating system has a time control function, which easily manages the time during the reading of the tablet

Why choose Haoqin H8 Pro?



Gifts for your loved ones

HAOQIN H8 Pro is a great choice to be the gifts for your children, parents and other loved ones,cost effective tablet as it is

Your life partner

This 8 inch tablet is lightweight and easy to carry on, assembled with the H8 Pro tablet case,it will be portable and suitable for reading e-books, watching movies and study the online course

Customer care

We care a lot for customer’s feeling,if you encounter any questions during your using, please feel free to find us, we will give you a satisfied solution

What is in the box?

HAOQIN H8 Pro Tablet

Tablet Charger

USB Cable

Tablet User Manual

Service Card

[Android 9.0 Native Operating System] HAOQIN H8 Pro Tablet is powered by latest android 9.0 pie operating system, with google basic apps inside,no bloatware, no boring and unexpected ads, it has been certified by google, you can download the apps which you want from Google playstore, like Youtube, Hulu, Netflix and so on

[Powerful Processor] This 8 inch tablet is built in quad core 64bit processor which is amazing, up to 1.5GHz, with 2GB RAM,ensure the multitasking without any delay in speed, loading apps and playing web videos smoothly, also suitable for the kids to play some light games and watching youtube videos

[Great Viewing Experience] HAOQIN H8 Pro android tablet is equipped with 8 inch 1280×800 IPS 16:10 display, viewing clearly in every angles, enjoy the vivid and clear images at day and night, you can also adjust the brightness to use in different scenes,this tablet will always offer you a great viewing experience

[Long Lasting Tablet] This android tablet is powered by 4000mah polymer battery, by 4 hours burning test before shipment, this tablet is the durable and long-lasting one which is worth to buy, suitable for using in travel or outside, with 5V 2A USB charger inside the box, enjoy playing your tablet anytime and anywhere

[Large Storage] The tablet is built in 32GB memory which ensure that you have ample room to put your photos, songs, movies and so on, at the same time, it support expanding the memory up to 128GB by TF card slot, enjoy the large storage for this android tablet