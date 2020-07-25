HAOQIN H7Pro Tablet 7 Inch Android 9.0 Tablets – 32GB ROM Quad Core, IPS HD Display, Bluetooth, WiFi, Dual Camera Google Certified (Grey)



Product Description

Fast and Responsive

Enjoy your entertainment with a fast 1.5 GHz quad-core processor. HAOQIN H7 Pro 7 inch tablet offers a durable and fast performance.

Vibrant HD display

HAOQIN H7 Pro features a 1024×600 high-definition IPS display with a bright, vivid picture. Enjoy movies and games in a crisp, clear HD IPS resolution.

Capture life’s moments

HAOQIN H7 Pro features a 0.3MP+2.0MP Dual camera for taking photos or shooting 720p video,capture every unforgetable moments in daily life.

Best Gifts for Children

HAOQIN H7 Pro is the best gift for the children,ideal for them to read, play games,listen music,watching movies etc,no difficulty choosing gifts in every festivals,H7 Pro is a great choice.

Enough Storage Space

HAOQIN H7 Pro is built in 32GB Memory,support TF card slot which can expand the memory up to 64GB,gives you enough space to store your favourite photos,musics and videos.

Premium case specially designed for Protection

HAOQIN H7 Pro tablet can be compatible with a premium 7 inch tablet case,fits excellent and keeps the tablet protected and safe, which makes the tablet portable,sleek and attractive.

H7 Pro Tablet case need to be purchased alone

Processor

Rockchip RK3326,64bit Quad core

Storage

1GB+32GB

2GB+32GB

2GB+32GB

Display

7″ 1024×600 IPS

8″ 1280×800 IPS

10.1″ 1280×800 IPS

TP

G+P

G+P

G+P

Camera

0.3MP+2.0MP

2.0MP+2.0MP

2.0MP+5.0MP

Battery

2800mah

4000mah

6000mah

Function

Wifi+Bluetooth

Wifi+Bluetooth

Wifi+Bluetooth

OS

Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie

NEWEST ANDROID 9.0: PC tablet come with latest Android 9.0 system. Updated security level and visual improvements, excellent adaptive Battery system, AI-based shortcuts and notification management, smarter faster and more powerful than ever, tablets with whole new Android 9.0 is here

HIGH PERFORMANCE ANDROID TABLET: The 7-inch tablet built-in RK3326 CPU, powerful and energy-saving Quad-core processor 1.5GHz, H7pro tablet quicker app launch times, better multi-tasking and a generally smoother user experience. Which make this tablet a reliable device that has enough processing power for both good-quality entertainment and day-to-day tasks

BRILLIANT HD IPS SCREEN: The 7-inch HD IPS Display with 1024 X 600 Resolution, tablet offers wide-angle, higher contrast ratios and brighter highlights, clear and vivid visual, it is more than enough for streaming videos and gaming, provides a pleasurable viewing experience for you

LARGE STORAGE: 32GB internal storage, gives you ample space to download abundant of APP from Google play store, expand the storage further up to 64GB via Micro SD card(TF card) meet your daily needs, such as saving important files, favorite movies and music and etc

MUTLI-ENTERTAINMENT AND CONNECTION: The Android tablet equipped with dual camera, with rear 2.0MP camera,you can capture the wonderful moments in your daily life. front 0.3MP camera allows you to make a video call with your family or friends via skype. eco-friendly 2800mAh Li-on battery, WiFi and Bluetooth 2.1, this tablet offers great overall Android tablet experience