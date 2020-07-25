HAOQIN H7Pro Tablet 7 Inch Android 9.0 Tablets – 32GB ROM Quad Core, IPS HD Display, Bluetooth, WiFi, Dual Camera Google Certified (Grey)

Price: $59.99
(as of Jul 25,2020 21:05:24 UTC – Details)
Product Description
Fast and Responsive
Enjoy your entertainment with a fast 1.5 GHz quad-core processor. HAOQIN H7 Pro 7 inch tablet offers a durable and fast performance.
Vibrant HD display
HAOQIN H7 Pro features a 1024×600 high-definition IPS display with a bright, vivid picture. Enjoy movies and games in a crisp, clear HD IPS resolution.
Capture life’s moments
HAOQIN H7 Pro features a 0.3MP+2.0MP Dual camera for taking photos or shooting 720p video,capture every unforgetable moments in daily life.
Best Gifts for Children
HAOQIN H7 Pro is the best gift for the children,ideal for them to read, play games,listen music,watching movies etc,no difficulty choosing gifts in every festivals,H7 Pro is a great choice.
Enough Storage Space
HAOQIN H7 Pro is built in 32GB Memory,support TF card slot which can expand the memory up to 64GB,gives you enough space to store your favourite photos,musics and videos.
Premium case specially designed for Protection
HAOQIN H7 Pro tablet can be compatible with a premium 7 inch tablet case,fits excellent and keeps the tablet protected and safe, which makes the tablet portable,sleek and attractive.
H7 Pro Tablet case need to be purchased alone
Processor
Rockchip RK3326,64bit Quad core
Storage
1GB+32GB
2GB+32GB
2GB+32GB
Display
7″ 1024×600 IPS
8″ 1280×800 IPS
10.1″ 1280×800 IPS
TP
G+P
G+P
G+P
Camera
0.3MP+2.0MP
2.0MP+2.0MP
2.0MP+5.0MP
Battery
2800mah
4000mah
6000mah
Function
Wifi+Bluetooth
Wifi+Bluetooth
Wifi+Bluetooth
OS
Android 9.0 Pie
Android 9.0 Pie
Android 9.0 Pie
NEWEST ANDROID 9.0: PC tablet come with latest Android 9.0 system. Updated security level and visual improvements, excellent adaptive Battery system, AI-based shortcuts and notification management, smarter faster and more powerful than ever, tablets with whole new Android 9.0 is here
HIGH PERFORMANCE ANDROID TABLET: The 7-inch tablet built-in RK3326 CPU, powerful and energy-saving Quad-core processor 1.5GHz, H7pro tablet quicker app launch times, better multi-tasking and a generally smoother user experience. Which make this tablet a reliable device that has enough processing power for both good-quality entertainment and day-to-day tasks
BRILLIANT HD IPS SCREEN: The 7-inch HD IPS Display with 1024 X 600 Resolution, tablet offers wide-angle, higher contrast ratios and brighter highlights, clear and vivid visual, it is more than enough for streaming videos and gaming, provides a pleasurable viewing experience for you
LARGE STORAGE: 32GB internal storage, gives you ample space to download abundant of APP from Google play store, expand the storage further up to 64GB via Micro SD card(TF card) meet your daily needs, such as saving important files, favorite movies and music and etc
MUTLI-ENTERTAINMENT AND CONNECTION: The Android tablet equipped with dual camera, with rear 2.0MP camera,you can capture the wonderful moments in your daily life. front 0.3MP camera allows you to make a video call with your family or friends via skype. eco-friendly 2800mAh Li-on battery, WiFi and Bluetooth 2.1, this tablet offers great overall Android tablet experience