Hao Haidong: A Chinese soccer legend has called for the downfall of the Communist Party

Hao Haidong, 50, was a family identify amongst thousands and thousands of soccer followers in China in the 1990s and 2000s, and briefly performed for English membership Sheffield United, however lately had been comparatively low profile. On Thursday, nevertheless, he made a shock look in two movies on the YouTube channel of Guo Wengui, an exiled Chinese tycoon and fierce critic of the Chinese authorities.

In the first video , Hao learn out in Chinese a manifesto of the “Federal State of New China,” a authorities proposed by Guo as a substitute for the Chinese Communist regime.

“The Communist Party’s totalitarian rule in China has caused horrific atrocities against humanity,” he mentioned, denouncing the occasion as a “terrorist organization” that has “trampled over democracy, violated the rule of law and dishonored lawful agreements.”

He additionally accused Beijing of violating its promise to Hong Kong to maintain the “one country, two systems” precept unchanged for 50 years, and “brutally cracking down on Hong Kongers defending democracy and freedoms.”

It is extraordinarily uncommon, if not unprecedented, for a profitable Chinese sports activities star to unleash such a blistering public denunciation of the Communist Party and overtly name for its downfall. Dissidents who publicly criticize the occasion or demand democratic reforms typically face prolonged jail sentences. Hao has been outspoken on social and sports activities points, however had circuitously challenged the Communist Party till Thursday. On Friday, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang mentioned: “For such absurd remarks I am not interested in commenting at all.” YouTube is banned in China, however information of Hao’s extraordinary public feedback have been quick spreading on Chinese social media by Thursday afternoon, catching many unexpectedly. His account on Weibo, China’s model of Twitter, seems to have since been deleted. Sensitive anniversary It was unclear from the movies the place Hao was talking from, however they have been launched on a politically delicate date on the Chinese calendar. June four was the 31st anniversary of China’s bloody military crackdown on pro-democracy protesters round Tiananmen Square in Beijing in 1989. Hao’s second video featured a 53-minute interview with him and his spouse Ye Zhaoying, a former badminton champion. “The most fundamental reason that I spoke out today against the (Chinese Communist) system is that I think the Chinese people and China’s future should no longer be trampled upon by it,” he mentioned in the interview. “I think the Chinese Communist Party should be kicked out of humanity. The ghost of Communism should no longer be allowed to drift in this world. This is what I’ve concluded after 50 years of living.” When requested if he was nervous about retaliations for talking out, Hao mentioned he and his spouse have been ready for the assaults and stress to return. “Today, we’ve made the biggest and most correct decision in our lives,” he mentioned. Hao was a star on the Chinese nationwide soccer staff when it made its solely World Cup look in 2002. Having retired for greater than a decade, the former striker nonetheless holds the file as China’s all-time high scorer for the nationwide staff and in the Chinese league. In the movies, Hao didn’t reveal how he had bought in contact with Guo, a Chinese property tycoon-turned-dissident who lives in exile in New York. Since fleeing China in 2014 amid a graft probe by Chinese authorities, Guo has continuously leveled accusations of corruption towards Chinese leaders on social media and in livestreams on YouTube. Guo is thought to have shut ties with former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon. In another video launched on Guo’s YouTube channel Thursday, Bannon learn out an English model of the “Federal State of New China” from a ship, with Guo by his aspect.

