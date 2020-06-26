Hannity’s town hall with Trump and evidence of an ‘information tragedy’

If you imagine one of the best propaganda is the kind that is disguised as information, then Thursday night time’s “town hall” was poor propaganda. Sean Hannity sat with the president in entrance of 50 supporters in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and they traded speaking factors again and forth for the primary half of the hour. Then they went to the viewers, and the primary query was, “I appreciate so much what you have done for this country. And I know it’s been tough. What do you think is your greatest accomplishment, in your eyes?”

>> “The whole interview is unintelligible if you’re not steeped in right-wing media,” scholar Nicole Hemmer wrote…

>> Something Daniel Dale noticed : “May or may not mean anything, but Trump has been talking with interesting grammar about a Biden presidency — saying Tuesday that Biden will finish, rather than would finish, the border wall; saying today that Biden is ‘going to be your president.'”

>> NYT TV critic James Poniewozik shared this mini-review: “Events like this Hannity-Trump interview are complete propaganda. But I’m also not sure they do Trump any actual good other than reassure him that someone still loves him. It’s starting to feel like palliative care.”

A view from Fox

Did the “town hall” profit Trump? Did it profit Hannity? Well, Fox pointed to the truth that it was a first-of-its-kind viewers town hall within the midst of a pandemic, with native residents sporting masks and respecting the social distancing tips. I believe the view from Fox News HQ is that different networks would kill for dwell occasion programming like this.

But then I’d add, why not press the president in regards to the pandemic? It was one hour of missed alternatives. Perhaps the newsiest quote was Trump saying “if we didn’t do testing, we’d have no cases,” a nonsensical line that Hannity did not problem in any respect…

“We know what to do, and we are not doing it”

CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta stated it best on “New Day” Thursday morning: “I cannot believe we’re in the position that we’re in in right now. We’re the greatest country on Earth. We should have been able to figure this out early. We should have been able to test. And now we’re still having arguments about whether or not we should put these Band-aids on the problem, such as masks. Effective Band-aids, but still, Band-aids on this problem. And we’re still not even sure that we want to do that. We’ve got a patient bleeding out in front of us, we know what to do, and we are not doing it.”

And he said it again Thursday night time on CNN’s weekly coronavirus town hall: “We started off behind the curve, and we have never caught up…”

“How conservative media misinformation may have intensified pandemic’s severity”

Oliver Darcy writes: Over at WaPo, Christopher Ingraham Over at WaPo, Christopher Ingraham took a look at three research which have examined the position conservative media has performed in spreading coronavirus misinformation. His conclusion? “Taken together, they paint a picture of a media ecosystem that amplifies misinformation, entertains conspiracy theories and discourages audiences from taking concrete steps to protect themselves and others,” Ingraham concluded.

>> Irene Pasquetto, chief editor of the Harvard Kennedy School Misinformation Review: “We are receiving an incredible number of studies and solid data showing that consuming far-right media and social media content was strongly associated with low concern about the virus at the onset of the pandemic…”

The Facebook drawback

Brian Lowry provides: In addition to the examine in regards to the risks of watching Fox’s primetime hosts in terms of coronavirus data, NBC’s Ben Collins had an In addition to the examine in regards to the risks of watching Fox’s primetime hosts in terms of coronavirus data, NBC’s Ben Collins had an important thread about disinformation inside Facebook teams, and the issue of unraveling that — and penetrating disinformation bubbles basically. Money line: “Facebook created a directory of vulnerable people who can commiserate about the unseen powers keeping them down, and for grifters to isolate and take advantage of them…”

An “information tragedy”

On Thursday the CDC announced that the precise quantity of Covid-19 infections might be ten occasions larger than the two.four million identified instances. Merrill Brown, founder and CEO of The News Project, identified that this message was delivered in a hour-long telephone briefing with reporters. “News that 20 million people may have the virus merits a nationally televised White House briefing, not a call,” he tweeted, calling it “an information tragedy.”

I requested Brown to elaborate on what he meant, since that time period is so evocative and appears so spot-on. He not too long ago wrote this CNN Opinion piece in regards to the federal management failure. He informed me: “The British are ending their daily Downing Street press conference, which 80 percent of the British say informs them. The U.S. has no regular public briefings, no national spokesperson sharing government data or advice. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said there was ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ on April 29. The debate about masks is rich in misinformation with an entire world on Twitter around #AntiMaskers. According to Pew Research today, a majority of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents (61%) say that when it comes to coronavirus, ‘the worst is behind us.'”

He proved his level in a single paragraph. There is, certainly, an data tragedy layered on prime of 2020’s medical tragedy…