Hannity warns NYPD officers to retire or find new work, because NYC ‘is … giving you the middle finger’

FORMER NYPD DETECTIVE BLASTS DE BLASIO OVER NYC CRIME WAVE: YOUR ‘RHETORIC HAS CONSEQUENCES’

Hannity advised NYPD officers to either retire, if at all possible, or find other work since city officials are “basically giving you the middle finger.”

“I guess my only advice, if I’m going to be a friend to the people I love — frankly, adore and admire — for their sacrifice, service and the risk they take for all of us: I guess if you’re a cop and you can retire, now is the time,” the host said. “If you’re new on the job, you may wish to consider another job.

“New York City is basically giving you the middle finger and they’re also making it impossible to do your job to protect and … serve your local community.”

Hannity then turned his wrath on Cuomo and the state’s recently enacted bail reform law.

“Meanwhile, far-left Gov. Andrew Cuomo, well, he signed off on that insane, idiotic bail reform policy. He’s the one that signed the bill that allows violent offenders to get out of jail the exact same day without posting a penny in bail. Nothing whatsoever,” Hannity said. “In other words, the consequences of those soft on crime policies [mean] it really is now dire in New York City and state …

“What’s happening in New York is the direct result of de Blasio and Cuomo’s failed policies,” he concluded. “When laws are not enforced, when police budgets are slashed, when cops are not supported, when criminals get out of jail without any bail, chaos, carnage, predictably, will always ensue. Always. It’s not a hard mathematical formula.”