‘Hannity’ town hall with Trump dominates in viewership across all primetime, beats Maddow and Cuomo combined

“Hannity” also dominated among the key demographic of adults age 25-54 with 968,000 viewers while CNN’s Chris Cuomo edged out MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow with 490,000 and 484,000 viewers respectively.

The town hall event, which occurred in the swing state of Wisconsin, drew more viewers than the entire primetime lineups on ABC, CBS and NBC. The most-watched programs on broadcast tv on Thursday night were CBS’ encore airing of “Young Sheldon,” which drew 4.8 million viewers, and ABC’s “Holey Moley” with 3.8 million viewers, both during the 8 p.m. time slot.

FOX NEWS FINISHER ATOP MOST OF PRIMETIME TV FOR WEEK OF RECORD-SETTING TRUMP RALLY

Fox News maintains its strong lead among cable news competitors. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” was the No. 2 most-watched show across all cable networks with 4.2 million viewers, “The Ingraham Angle” landed the No. 3 spot with roughly 3.8 million viewers, and “The Five” kept its No. 4 spot, earning 3.2 million viewers.

CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” which is the network’s most-watched program, continues to struggle for viewers. While primetime cable news programming is usually watched more than daytime programing, Cuomo was beaten by “Fox & Friends,” which airs at 8 a.m., with 1.816 million viewers versus his 1.814 million viewers.

On Wednesday, “Cuomo Prime Time” came dead last on Wednesday’s 9 p.m. time slot with just over 2 million viewers tuning in to the latest interview between high-profile brothers Chris Cuomo and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Fox News Channel finish as the most-watched network in all of tv during primetime for the week of June 15-21, as President Trump’s rally with record-setting viewership helped the network surpass primetime averages of even CBS, NBC and ABC.

Fox News Channel also finished May as the most-watched cable network for the 47th consecutive month, as viewers flocked to hear the newest information on sets from the coronavirus pandemic to the nationwide protests in the wake of George Floyd’s tragic death in police custody.

All data thanks to Nielsen Media Research.

Fox News’ Brian Flood contributed for this report.