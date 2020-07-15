Hannity tells voters if Biden wins, ‘you can start singing “bye, bye, Miss American Pie” because it’s over’

“In 112 days you are the ultimate jury.”

BIDEN EAGER TO COMPARE COGNITIVE ABILITY AGAINST TRUMP

Hannity once again encouraged Americans to examine Biden’s effectiveness over his 36 years as a senator as they prepare to go to the polls in November.

“[Chuck] Schumer, [Nancy] Pelosi, and Biden alone, 125 combined years of ‘Elect me and I’ll promise this, this, and this,'” said Hannity, who added that their talking points amounted to “nothing but 125 years of meaningless promises and unmitigated failure.”

“The scary part is Biden has taken his cues from the most radical, the most extreme socialist extremist that this party has ever embraced,” Hannity went on. “Look at the corrupt, forgetful Joe Biden team. You’ve got Biden, Schumer, Pelosi. That’s 125 years of well, failure alone. Now add to that Bernie Sanders, Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez….

“This is his team?” he added. “Great … add Beto [O’Rourke] and add AOC … they win and you can start singing ‘bye, bye, Miss American Pie,’ because it’s over.”