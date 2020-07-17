Hannity slams Portland’s leaders for letting city be ‘ripped apart’ by ‘malicious so-called anarchists’

“We’re talking about dozens and dozens of assaults, arsons, graffiti, looting, vandalism, violence, you name it,” a visibly shocked Hannity continued. “So-called demonstrators [are] even attempting to set up their own autonomous zone, just like the CHOP-CHAZ-Summer-of-Love-Spaghetti-Potluck-Dinner Zone in Seattle.”

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security deployed more than half a dozen law enforcement agencies and departments to Portland, with officers from the U.S. Marshals, the Federal Protective Service and U.S. Customs and Border Protection rotating protection services in a bid to quell the violence and protect federal property — a move opposed by local politicians.

Local businesses have reported $23 million in losses due to looting and rioting in the downtown area.

“You want to be a cop in Portland tonight?” Hannity asked. “Not only are Portland’s far-left city leaders letting this happen, they’re actively shunning any and all help from President Trump. Just like Seattle, just like Chicago, and just like New York. Now, how have things worked out in those three liberal-run cities for decades?

“Mayor Ted Wheeler demanded that the federal agents, ‘follow local rules,’ all while rioters were acting with impunity. Wheeler went on to then tweet, ‘The best thing they can do is stay inside their building or leave Portland altogether. And in the meantime, I asked them to clean up the graffiti on local federal facilities.'”

