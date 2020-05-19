Hannity slams blue-state govs over ‘dumbest’ pandemic response: ‘Helped us learn what not to do’

“We learned a lot of lessons from [some] states, and a lot of bad lessons from other states,” Hannity mentioned.

“We learned from the success in Florida and Texas: They focused on isolating at-risk communities, nursing homes, long-term care facilities, [and] retirement homes,” he added, noting that the 2 states mixed to have had fewer than 4,000 coronavirus deaths and 100,000 complete coronavirus circumstances.

By distinction, New York accounted for greater than 350,000 coronavirus circumstances and practically 23,000 deaths, in accordance to his chart.

“Instead of isolating nursing homes [and] long-term care facilities like they did in Florida and they did in Texas, New York Governor [Andrew Cuomo] issued an executive order — his was March 25th — forcing these nursing homes to admit COVID-19 positive patients,” mentioned Hannity, who slammed Cuomo for stating bluntly Sunday that “older people [and] vulnerable people are going to die from the virus. That’s going to happen despite whatever you do.”

“Let’s send them [COVID-19 patients] into the areas where the people are the sickest and most vulnerable,” Hannity mentioned. “That was a dumb idea. Imagine if President Trump then said that.”

In addition to Cuomo, Hannity known as out New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf.

“They made the dumbest decisions and they did not protect the elderly and the most vulnerable. Florida and Texas did,” the host mentioned.

“Those executive orders by these four states that failed helped us learn what not to do,” Hannity added. “New York, California, they’re now demanding purple states additionally repay their huge debt. Now, the 2 states which have the very best earnings taxes in your entire nation, they’re by some means drowning in debt. For comparability, Florida and Texas, no earnings tax and by the way in which, no debt, they usually managed to steadiness their finances.

“Make no mistake, responsible residents who live in red states,” Hannity concluded, “in no way should you be forced to pay off the unfunded pensions, sanctuary state policies, massive entitlements and reckless wasteful spending.”