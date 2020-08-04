Hannity partners with RNC to fundraise for Trump’s re-election by selling ‘priority access’ to his new book

In fundraising e-mails the RNC sent out on Sunday and Monday, the committee informed advocates that those who contribute $75 or more would get “priority access” to signed copies of Hannity’s book “Live Free or Die: America (and the World) on the Brink,” which is set to be launchedTuesday As of Monday, Amazon listed it as theNo 2 selling book on the platform, followed by Mary Trump’s “Too Much and Never Enough” atNo 3.

“We are only offering this exclusive opportunity to our TOP supporters of the Republican National Committee, like YOU,” the e-mail stated. “When you get your signed copy, in addition to benefiting the RNC, your contribution will also be helping us fight to re-elect the President and ALL Republicans this November.”

The plan assists the RNC raise cash while Hannity offers copies of his book.

That stated, it’s extremely uncommon for a significant tv news host to participate in an arrangement with a political celebration for fundraising functions. Adam Rothberg, a representative for Simon & & Schuster, stated the publisher “did not sell the books” to the RNC which it was “not involved in any messaging by, or other activity of, the RNC relating to their purchases of the book or otherwise.” Steve Guest, a representative for the RNC, informed CNN, “The RNC regularly uses new books as part of our record-breaking fundraising efforts as we work to deliver victories across the country in November.” Fox News has formerly stated that it does not permit its characters to take part in project …

Read The Full Article