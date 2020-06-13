Hannity knocks Seattle occupiers for building ‘border wall’: ‘I thought liberals were against these things’

TRUMP MOCKS SEATTLE MAYOR’S ‘SUMMER OF LOVE’ COMMENT: ‘THESE LIBERAL DEMS DON’T HAVE A CLUE’

“[A]rmed vigilantes, checkpoints and vandalism, the host continued. “And, of course, a residential area garden. The police aren’t invited. What do they call that? I thought that was discrimination.

“They even built a border wall,” Hannity stated. “[They have] tough on immigration policies. That sounds like discrimination against police to me. I thought liberals were against these things and believed in inclusiveness and diversity and open borders.”

Hannity then bashed Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, describing her as “either too stupid or too incompetent to care” concerning the situation.

“She’s actually letting the anarchists take over and control and even destroy her city,” that he said, adding that Durkan showed deficiencies in understanding of the law when she claimed President Trump doesn’t have the constitutional authority to intervene in the problem.

CLICK HERE TO HAVE THE FOX NEWS APP

“My unsolicited humble advice is this: OKAY, if she doesn’t want help, [she] and her Democratic governor, the ever incompetent Inslee, both of these will be fully responsible for the demise of this city and this state,” said Hannity.

“I hope and pray it doesn’t’ become that bad,” that he added, “because then the president will have to get involved.”