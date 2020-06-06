Hannity: In the ‘new’ Democratic Party, it’s ‘woke’ to abolish law enforcement

In the Minnesota metropolis, each City Councilman Jeremiah Ellison — the son of the state’s Democratic lawyer normal Keith Ellison — and City Council President Lisa Bender referred to as for the “dismantling” of the Minneapolis Police Department.

On Twitter, Ellison added that doing so wouldn’t imply it will merely be reassembled after being “dismantled.”

TRUMP CRITICIZES BREES FOR APOLOGIZING FOR FLAG COMMENTS

Hannity mentioned the metropolis’s consultant in the House of Representatives, Democrat Ilhan Omar, echoed the same name as effectively.

“Sadly, this call to action is not just taking place in Minneapolis,” he mentioned. “In liberal cities all across America, Democrats now are taking big steps to defund or dismantle their police.”

He mentioned Los Angeles Democratic Mayor Eric Garcetti has pledged to reduce $150 million from the LAPD — and later Friday referred to members of the drive as “killers,” which earned him a robust rebuke from the officers’ union.

“There are similar antipolice proposals including among New York City councilmembers — in that case, 40 or so of them,” he mentioned, including that Hillary Clinton’s former marketing campaign spokesman Brian Fallon urged the defunding of police in a latest social media message.

“So clearly in the new radical far-left socialist Democratic Party, it is now officially woke to abolish the police,” Hannity mentioned.

Hannity pointed in flip to a tweet from Washington Examiner author Byron York, who basically requested Democrats to have their proverbial bluff referred to as.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Maybe it’s time for some enterprising blue-state municipality to go bold and eliminate its police force. See what happens,” York wrote.

“As you are watching tonight, ask yourself this question: How do you feel? Are you comfortable with police being replaced by militias like Black Lives Matter and others?” Hannity requested his viewers.

“According to Gallup, we have that answer, it’s a resounding no. The vast majority of Americans trust the police. In fact, according to Gallup, only the police, the military, small businesses receive a net positive favorability rating,” he mentioned, including that some who’ve expressed sympathy for these calling to defund police have additionally proven rank hypocrisy when it comes to law enforcement.

Hannity pointed to Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who the host mentioned has said she understands the sentiment of the pro-defund-police crowd. He famous Whitmer — at the identical time — didn’t assume twice about utilizing the state’s law enforcement to punish in any other case law-abiding Michiganders who ran afoul of her coronavirus shutdown orders.