Hannity: Democrats will ignore crime uptick until it fits their ‘sick political agenda’

Hannity blamed the crime uptick on failed Democratic leadership, who he said “ignore 99.9 percent” of tragic deaths in their cities and focus only on crime victims if it fits their “sick political agenda.”

“They only talk about it, cherry-pick it, if it fits their sick political agenda. Hundreds are shot in Chicago every single week. Same with New York, now Seattle and Portland,” he said. “Guess what? You think Joe Biden knows these names? Those are our fellow Americans. Do you think Mayor Lightfoot knows those names? Only if it helps them politically do they pay attention.

Hannity went on, “We see this every single weekend. It’s a massive scale. The president’s right. It’s a war zone. This is our American treasure, our children are being murdered. But the far left so-called protesters in Chicago, they are more interested in toppling a statue of Christopher Columbus. “

Hannity accused Democrats of prioritizing”ideology over law and order and security and safety. “

“Democrats,” he concluded, “they have failed America’s cities. Decades of rule, decades of failure…and as a result, our fellow Americans are suffering.”