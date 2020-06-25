Hannity demands Biden condemn riots: ‘You want to be president … how about speaking to the American people?’

Hannity also noted that protesters burned an American flag near the White House in Washington D.C. and publicly announced their intention to topple the Emancipation Memorial, which depicts Abraham Lincoln with a black man newly freed from slavery.

“Joe Biden, you haven’t done a press conference in 83 days.” Hannity said. “You’re hiding in your bunker … [w]here do you stand on all of this, Joe?

“You want to be president in 132 days, how about speaking to the American people?” the host asked. “How about getting out of the bunker, if you’re capable of uttering two consecutive sentences without messing it up?”

“I know Terry McAuliffe is fine because you only see two people a day,” Hannity added, recalling that the former Virginia governor had been recorded saying early in the day this month that Biden was “fine in the basement” so long as that he holds a considerable lead in the polls over Trump.

“The president is issuing an executive order to protect national monuments, including steep penalties for those who commit acts of vandalism,” the host noted. “And then we have weak, cowering Joe. What does he have to say?”