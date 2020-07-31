Hannity condemns Obama for ‘divisive, politically charged’ and ‘mean-spirited’ John Lewis eulogy

OBAMA, JOINED BY FELLOW PAST PRESIDENTS, EULOGIZES JOHN LEWIS

At one point, Obama referenced George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody, the Trump Administration sending in federal agents to handle protesters and violent demonstrators, as well as challenges to mail-in voting during this “urgent” upcoming election.

“Today, we witness with our own eyes police officers kneeling on the necks of Black Americans,” Obama said. “George Wallace may be gone, but we can witness our federal government sending agents to use tear gas and batons against peaceful demonstrators.”

In response, Hannity played footage of demonstrators attacking law enforcement officers in Portland and Seattle and asked if they were, “the so-called peaceful protesters that Obama is talking about?”

Obama also said: “We may no longer have to guess the number of jellybeans in a jar in order to cast a ballot, but even as we sit here, there are those in power who are doing their darndest to discourage people from voting by closing polling locations and targeting minorities and students with restrictive ID laws and attacking our voting rights with surgical precision, even undermining the Postal Service in the run-up to an election that’s going to be dependent on mail-in ballots so people don’t get sick.”

“In an effort to trash President Trump and his supporters, Obama said many things that are simply factually inaccurate and not true,” Hannity asserted.

“Every two years, every four years, Democratic Party, the playbook remains the same. They divide America [into] old versus young, rich versus poor, and play the race card.”