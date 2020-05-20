Hannity calls out FBI chief Wray after Susan Rice email declassified: ‘Will you ever hold anyone accountable?’

HANNITY DIFFICULTIES FBI SUPERVISOR WRAY OVER FLYNN INSTANCE

“In other words, Director Wray,” Hannity took place, “are you going to do anything to restore the reputation of this, the world’s premier law enforcement institution, or are you going to sweep it under the rug, be an institutionalist, be afraid to rock the boat, and maybe even want to protect your friends and you don’t want to go there?”

Hannity prompted Wray to check out and also hold those that messed up the Russia examination liable “for the sake of the 99 percent of great agents.”

“Maybe you should do the right thing for the country, for the rule of law, for the Justice Department, for the FBI and get to the bottom of it,” he stated. “And if you’re unqualified the task, perhaps you ought to inform President Trump, ‘I’m simply unqualified this task, I do not wish to do the hefty training right here.’

“And maybe,” the host wrapped up, “we can make General Flynn the new director of the FBI.”