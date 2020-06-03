Hannity calls out Cuomo, de Blasio over riots: ‘Your police are under attack in your state and your city’

“Governor Cuomo, why aren’t you acting?” Hannity continued. “You talk but you don’t act. You have to ask the president for help or he will have to go back to 1807 and invoke the Insurrection Act … Your police are under attack in your state and your city … “

“Even the iconic Macy’s flagship store, you know the Miracle on 34th Street? That was looted,” he stated.

The host referred to as for using “overwhelming non-lethal force” by authorities, saying: “You cannot reason with those people who are out there burning your cities, looting your stores — New York with their stupid laws, they get released, guaranteed by law.”

“[A]rrest every single one of these thugs [are] breaking the law, putting people’s lives in jeopardy and destroying property,” Hannity added.

Hannity then accused presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden of being unhelpful and typically counterproductive, saying that he represents “decades of old, liberal, failed leadership in cities and states across this country.”