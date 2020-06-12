Hannity blasts Washington gov, Seattle mayor amid CHAZ chaos: ‘Doing nothing to protect their people’

“Dozens of homes, now under siege without any police protection. A police precinct is now under anarchist control,” the host proceeded.

“Governor Inslee, what are you doing? Nothing up to this point.”

INSLEE MOCKED FOR PLEADING IGNORANCE ON SEATTLE ANARCHIST TAKEOVER

On Wednesday, Inslee told reporters he was not conscious of the situation in Seattle. The protesters have declared the CHAZ to be a “cop-free zone” while demanding that Mayor Jenny Durkan step down if she refuses to defund the city’s police department.

“The real problem for anyone with eyes to see and a functioning brain, is that Seattle’s Democratic mayor [and] Washington’s Democratic governor, they are doing nothing to protect their people and restore order, protect life, protect property,” said Hannity.

“The citizens of Seattle are now literally in peril and are watching it in real-time [as] these Democratic so-called leaders are … looking another way as a group of idiot anarchists destroy their own city.”

