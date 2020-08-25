Hannah Cockroft on COVID-19 concerns for Tokyo Paralympics: I value my life more than a medal | Olympics News





Hannah Cockroft is the ruling T34 champ over 100, 400 and 800 metres

Five- time Paralympic champ Hannah Cockroft has actually confessed she might take out of the reorganized Games if the coronavirus pandemic is not under control.

The Tokyo Paralympics would have been because of begin on Tuesday had they not been delayed till August 2021 amidst the Covid -19 crisis.

Cockroft, who is the ruling T34 champ over 100, 400 and 800 metres, wishes to race in Japan however worried her health would take top priority.

She stated: “If this is all bring on in a year, I do not understand if I will go. I value my life more than a medal, everybody would. For Rio there was the entire scare of the Zika infection and some picked not to go to Rio which’s unfortunate.

“The most significant concern is the Games will not go on at all. If it’s not …