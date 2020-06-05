Hannah Brown Tells Fans ‘You Should Not Defend’ Her Use Of The N-Word!

Hannah Brown is wanting to take the high road on this one.

The former star of The Bachelorette again posted to social media marketing on Thursday about the continuing controversy surrounding her usage of the N-word in a viral video late last month. And this time, she sounded like she’s finally starting to comprehend where exactly she went off the rails…

The Alabama native took to Instagram on her behalf message here, sharing a video of NFL star Emmanuel Acho explaining the ugly history of the racial slur, and why it will never be utilized as it’s “truly synonymous with hatred.”

In addition to the clip, Hannah Beast herself added more context in the caption, writing (below):

“I wholeheartedly take accountability for the disappointment and pain I caused by saying this word and while I know I can’t take it back, I can listen, learn, and take action to continue the dialogue and be apart of this historical and necessary change. It is SO important to me to tell y’all that there is no defending what I said, and I hope this video helps you understand why you should not defend me either.”

Wow! Definitely much better than her initial apology and walk-back, that’s for sure… maybe it appears as though she’s finally starting to comprehend just how poorly she hurt people by thoughtlessly using that word while singing a song??

Here’s the full video from Acho, via Alabama Hannah’s IG page:

Well said…

Hopefully Brown has undoubtedly taken those words to heart as she attempts to move on with her life next ugly, regrettable incident.

It’s been a significant memorable couple weeks across the country in relation to racial problems and systemic societal dilemmas, hasn’t it? Brown’s regrettable racial incident was only a scratch at first glance of America’s history of racial injustice. A little preamble.

Just days later, George Floyd‘s death as a result of Minneapolis cops marks the largest and most high-profile focal point, but other notable high-profile viral events also have stirred the pot as tensions continue steadily to rise.

Here’s hoping America — much like Hannah Brown — is arriving at some sort of lasting awakening on racial injustice and the unfair double standards which have guided our bodies for much too long. It’s beyond time for change in this society, and possibly that’ll come sooner than ever now! We can hope, at least!!